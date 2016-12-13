Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)
Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. Canada’s climate adaptation strategy is underfunded and does not clearly lay out how its targets align with the country’s top climate change risks, a new report says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial
Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

A civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Provincial Court in Victoria pertaining to historical sexual abuse at a Nanaimo church has been settled, according to the complainant and her lawyer. (Black Press Media files)

Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
Martin Payne was murdered in his Metchosin home on July 12, 2019. He’s remembered by family and friends for spreading joy, love and kindness to everyone he met. (Facebook/Martin Payne)

Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced
Daniel Wilson, 35, Derek Timmins, 49, and Garth Goodkey, 53, of Prince George are charged with drug trafficking offences. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine
Video
Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

More Videos 

News
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez responds to a question during question period, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Ottawa. Rodriguez accused Facebook on Thursday of trying to intimidate Canadians with threats of pulling news content from its platform, following the adoption of Bill C-18 in the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Facebook intimidating Canadians with threats to pull news from platform: Ottawa

Meta says bill ‘forces us to consider removing news from Facebook in Canada’

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Fortier will be announcing a return-to-office plan for federal public servants today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal public servants to start returning to office next month with hybrid system

Employees subject to a ‘phased introduction’ of the return-to-office plan starting Jan. 16

More in News 

Most Read

 

Sports
Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

Previous definition was one woman and one man

Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, left, and forward Conor Garland celebrate defeating the Calgary Flames in a shootout during NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames

Vancouver opens a 3-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

More in Sports 

 

LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

Looking for a Local Event?
Want to Volunteer Locally?


A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



Read more stories here

Trending Now
FILE - People shop for shoes in a Nike store on , Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. “Buy now, pay later” services like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna can sometimes provide a cheaper, more accessible version of credit. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel

Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021

A Value Village store is seen Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Edmonds, Washington. With the holidays approaching, gift-giving while staying on budget is at the forefront of many Canadian’s minds, but when it comes to price-conscious alternatives like thrifting, a stigma still remains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts

Inflation, ethical concerns, leading younger generations to make more second-hand purchases

More in Trending Now 

Community
Buying your Christmas tree from a local grower is the most eco-friendly option says Wildsight. kootenaytreefarms.ca/gallery/

Wildsight provides tips for a more eco-friendly Christmas

Wildsight is offering some tips to make your Christmas more sustainable. First…

Bald Eagle photo by Claude Rioux

Calling all birders: Christmas bird counts are near

The Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count is a long standing exercise in citizen science

    More in Community 
    Obituaries

    Henry Albino Vanoni

    Dec 10th, 2022

    Susan Agnes Rielley

    Dec 9th, 2022

    Hubert “Bert” Banks

    Dec 8th, 2022

    Aart Van der Velden

    Dec 3rd, 2022

    Linda Diane Little

    Dec 2nd, 2022

    Dustin Shaun Mckay

    Nov 29th, 2022

    See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

    Entertainment
    This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

    Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

    Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

    FILE _ Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the monarchy when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

    Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

    Conclusion of six-part series ‘Harry & Meghan’ released Thursday

    More in Entertainment 

    Opinion

    Photo of an early morning fogscape along the Columbia River near Trail. Photo: David Dudeck

    Kootenay West MLA; A busy year for Columbia River Treaty negotiations

    Katrine Conroy is also Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, and Minister of Finance

      (Nature Conservancy of Canada handout photo)

      OPINION: Conserving forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems in B.C. has global impact

        eEdition

        Cranbrook Daily Townsman, Dec 13

        Recent Issues

         

        More in Opinion 

        Life
        Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

        Rooted in culture, steeped in love

        Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

        • 2 mins ago
        Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

        Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

        Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

          More in Life 

          Impress
          The staff at Gray's Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley. Owner and lead pharmacist Michelle Gray was recently named PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year.

          Kimberley compounding pharmacy steps up to alleviate shortages

          Flu shots, boosters + children’s pain meds are all hard to get. Here are some creative solutions

            The talented team behind Jason Wheeldon PREC, from left: Laura Kennedy, Lauren Rokosh Jason Wheeldon and Kaytee Sharun. (Kara Hockley Photography)

            Not retiring, just rebranding! New name reflects collective effort at Kootenay real estate group

            Make your home in the Kootenays with an expert team on your side

              More in Impress 

              National Marketplace
              main image

              6 Useful Tips on How to Manage Money for a Stress-Free Life

                 

                main image

                Winnipeg Jets Tickets

                   

                  More in National Marketplace 