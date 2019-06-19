Senior Bandits go 3-1 in weekend action

The Cranbrook Bandits saw their senior team go 3-1 at home and the junior team go 1-3 on the road

The Cranbrook Bandits senior team had a good weekend on their home field as they racked up a 3-1 record.

Hosting the Bitterroot Red Sox on June 15 for a doubleheader, the Bandits won 6-1 and 9-8 after going into extra innings. On June 16 the team then had a doubleheader against the Glacier Twins where they won 3-2 and lost 14-4.

The senior Bandits will now set their eyes on the 2019 Big Bucks Tournament in Libby, Montana.

LOOK BACK: PHOTOS: Cranbrook Bandits return from weekend action

Meanwhile, the junior Bandits went 1-3 on their weekend road trip.

The team started out with a doubleheader in Whitefish, Montana against the Glacier Twins on June 15. They lost 7-3 and 11-1.

Looking for a rebound, the squad faced off in Trail on June 16 for another doubleheader against the Trail Orioles.

They got the win on the first game taking it 12-8 but lost in their second matchup in a close 6-5 game.

The junior Bandits will play on the road for American Legion action this weekend in Florence, Montana. They will have games against the Libby Loggers, Bitterroot Bucs and the Glacier Twins.



jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter