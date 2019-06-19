Senior Bandits go 3-1 in weekend action

The Cranbrook Bandits saw their senior team go 3-1 at home and the junior team go 1-3 on the road

The Cranbrook Bandits senior team had a good weekend on their home field as they racked up a 3-1 record.

Hosting the Bitterroot Red Sox on June 15 for a doubleheader, the Bandits won 6-1 and 9-8 after going into extra innings. On June 16 the team then had a doubleheader against the Glacier Twins where they won 3-2 and lost 14-4.

The senior Bandits will now set their eyes on the 2019 Big Bucks Tournament in Libby, Montana.

LOOK BACK: PHOTOS: Cranbrook Bandits return from weekend action

Meanwhile, the junior Bandits went 1-3 on their weekend road trip.

The team started out with a doubleheader in Whitefish, Montana against the Glacier Twins on June 15. They lost 7-3 and 11-1.

Looking for a rebound, the squad faced off in Trail on June 16 for another doubleheader against the Trail Orioles.

They got the win on the first game taking it 12-8 but lost in their second matchup in a close 6-5 game.

The junior Bandits will play on the road for American Legion action this weekend in Florence, Montana. They will have games against the Libby Loggers, Bitterroot Bucs and the Glacier Twins.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Photos: 2019 Sam Steel Days sports

Just Posted

Senior Bandits go 3-1 in weekend action

The Cranbrook Bandits saw their senior team go 3-1 at home and the junior team go 1-3 on the road

Cranbrook RCMP seek help finding missing man

Jeffrey Edward Burns was last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 16.

Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club gets new fully-functioning kitchen

Tim Matwey launches new kitchen at the Youthwise Eco Centre

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over pollution from Elk Valley mines

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150, 15lb fish in the past several months.

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

News and Notes from the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Barry Strauss looks at the four centuries of the Roman… Continue reading

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s “Infidelity Hotlist”

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

Most Read