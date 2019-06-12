PHOTOS: Cranbrook Bandits return from weekend action

The Junior Cranbrook Bandits played host to Lethbridge on June where Lethbridge was able to steal both games. Jessica Dempsey/Cranbrook Townsman

The junior squad went 2-2 while the seniors went 1-3 on the weekend

The Cranbrook Bandits continued their American Legion Baseball action on the weekend with the junior squad going 2-2 on the weekend, and the seniors going 1-3.

Both teams started their weekends on the road, with the senior Bandits in Polson, Montana to face off against Mission Valley on June 8.

In the first game, the Bandits lost 7-4 but were able to rebound for their second game, winning 9-3.

Looking to keep up the momentum going the senior group was in Whitefish on June 9 to play against the Glacier Twins.

But, the Twins were able to take both games that day with the Bandits losing 11-4 and 9-0. The senior team is now 9-7 on the season.

The Bandits will continue on the road in Kalispell as they play the Lakers in a doubleheader June 15. But, will be back home for the first time this season on June 15 and 16 where they play host to a doubleheader against the Bitterroot Red Sox and the Glacier Twins.

The junior Bandits started their play on June 8 in Libby, Montana to take on the Libby Loggers. The bats were going for the junior group as they took both games 20-6 and 15-5 respectively.

It was a quick turnaround for the junior squad as they played host to Lethbridge on June 9. After taking the lead early in the first game, the Bandits couldn’t hold on for the lead losing 13-11, and then 9-6 in their final game. The junior team is now 8-8 on the season.

The junior Bandits will hit the road for their next couple of games, starting in Whitefish on June 15 and Trail on June 16.


jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com
