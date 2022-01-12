Kimberley’s Abigail Betker to join COTR women’s Avalanche volleyball

Betker was signed onto the team this week and will be playing for the Avalanche come the fall

Kimberley local Abigail Betker is the latest athlete to sign onto the College of the Rockies’ women’s Avalanche volleyball team.

17-year-old Betker will soon be graduating from Selkirk secondary school in Kimberley, joining the Avalanche in the fall of 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to creating connections with the college players, I’ve always idolized them,” Betker said at a signing event on Tuesday, Jan. 11. “I’m also looking forward to being able to play while I study my post-secondary education.”

Betker will be studying a four-year Bachelor of Science degree while she plays for the Avalanche team. She joins another Kimberley local, Winter Knudsgaard, who was also recently signed to the team.

Betker started playing volleyball at McKim middle school, before she joined club volleyball. She played for the high school and the club team, and will now be joining the women’s team at COTR.

“I’d like to give a shoutout to all of my former coaches, like Clint Dolgopol, who have brought me a long way in the sport,” said Betker.

Head Coach Bryan Fraser says that Betker will be a great addition to their already stellar team.

“We’re very excited to add Abigail to the roster,” said Fraser. “She’s been on our radar since I got here, about two and a half years ago. She’s a unique athlete in that she has a lot of power and athleticism. I’m sure we’ll find a clear path for her, volleyball wise. She also has very high expectations academically, so that is great for us and the team.”



