Kimberley local Winter Knudsgaard has been signed to the College of the Rockies Women’s Avalanche Volleyball team. She is pictured at a signing event at the college on Friday, December 10, 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

COTR Avalanche Women’s Volleyball signs Kimberley local Winter Knudsgaard

Knudsgaard will join the team while she studies at the College

College of the Rockies Avalanche Women’s Volleyball has signed Kimberley local Winter Knudsgaard.

17-year-old Knudsgaard, who will soon be graduating from Selkirk Secondary in Kimberley, has been playing volleyball since the age of 11. She’ll join the Avalanche at COTR as she studies education for elementary years through the combined COTR/UVic program.

Knudsgaard says she’s happy to be able to stay close to home while she plays the sport that she loves.

“I’m looking forward to playing with girls that I’ve played with and have been coached by, under the direction of Bryan,” Knudsgaard said at a signing event on Friday, December 10. “I’m happy to be able to stay close to home while I study and to be able to continue playing my favourite game in post-secondary.”

Head Coach Bryan Fraser says Knudsgaard will make a great addition to the team. It’s not often, he says, that the program gets the opportunity to sign local athletes.

“Winter has been on our radar for the past two and a half years. She has been really involved in the volleyball program here. She’s very athletic and understands the game really well,” said Fraser. “She has the potential to be a very good setter. We’re thrilled that she’s here and that another school didn’t scoop her up.”

The pandemic has pushed many sports teams into unpredictable waters over the past two years, and Fraser says that because of this, the next half of the season will be extremely busy.

“We only got to play three out of 15 games in the first half [of the season], so we’ve got a lot to pack into the second half,” he said. “That said, games are the most fun part and we’ll be doing some travelling so we’re looking forward to it.”

The women’s team will head to Vancouver Island on the 15th and 16th of January, followed by North Vancouver on the 4th and 5th of February and Abbotsford from the 24th to 26th of February for the finals.

“We’re really looking forward to having Winter on the team and to this coming season,” Fraser said.


