East Kootenay Volleyball has seven athletes at BC Cup

The seven athletes make up half of the team that is representing Zone 1 -Kootenays at the tournament

(Left to right) Jordyn Andersson, Lauren Penney, Mackenzie Halliday, Winter Knudsgaard, Kana Dolgopol, Layla Silliphant-Chalabi and Abigail Betker will all be representing Zone 1- Kootenays at the 2019 BC Cup. Photo submitted

The East Kootenay Volleyball Club (EKVC) will have seven athletes participating in the BC Cup for volleyball.

The BC Cup runs from July 18-21 in Kamloops at Thompson Rivers University where eight British Columbia zones will go head-to-head.

Only 14 athletes were chosen to represent Zone 1 – Kootenays and half of those chosen came from EKVC.

Jordyn Andersson, Lauren Penney, Mackenzie Halliday, Winter Knudsgaard, Kana Dolgopol, Layla Silliphant-Chalabi and Abigail Betker were the seven from EKVC. They went head-to-head against athletes from Grand Forks, Nelson, Castlegar, Kimberley, Fernie, Elkford and more in the regional selection camp that was held in Creston.

RELATED: East Kootenay Volleyball Club has a successful season

The BC Cup will include indoor and beach tournament play for three days of volleyball.

The EKVC is gearing up to host their Future Stars Camp with Olympian athlete Rudy Verhoeff from July 29-Aug.1 more information can be found at their website.



jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter