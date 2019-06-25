East Kootenay Volleyball Club has a successful season

Teams with the EKVC saw success in many areas including at the provincial and national levels

EKVC 13U Girls – Provincials, Gold Medal Division 4. Back row left to right: Rosie McLagan, Presley Tanner, Aimee Wood, Kiera Wiebe, Ava Stupar, Eloise Newsome. Front row left to right: Brie Bellm, Isabel Betker, Lauren Wood, Ally Beckman. Missing from Photo: coach: Robin Betker

For the Townsman

The East Kootenay Volleyball Club (EKVC) season ended well for all teams involved. The end of the season resulted in medals from teams on both provincial level and the national level. All teams placed well and were able to be aggressive in a competitive league. Practice and provincial tournament play resulted in gold and silver medals for the 13/14/15U Girls and Boys teams.

With age categories ranging from 11 to 18 years, the athletes compete at various tournaments throughout the winter/spring months. The EKVC is registered in the Alberta volleyball league and tournaments take place at various locations throughout Alberta, such as Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton.

The final Volleyball Alberta (VA) tournament, the Alberta Provincials, saw medals for many of the club teams. The 13U Girls team and 15U Boys team both won gold medals at their provincial competitions. The 14U Girls and 14U Boys teams both won silver medals at their respective competitions.

All teams (excluding 13U) were then invited to go to Nationals, held as far away as Regina, Saskatchewan for the U16 girls.

The 14U Boys team brought home a gold medal from their Nationals in Edmonton.

Many of our athletes train in school ball and then go on to spend the rest of the year playing club volleyball. This is a great way for these youth to practice their skills, have fun, stay active and gain skills, polishing their technique in a sport they love.

The two seasons complement each other well.

This year the Grade 8 boys from Laurie Middle School took the Volleyball EK Zones in 5 straight wins after an impressive undefeated season. “This group has been together for the last couple of years and it shows. They have a great work ethic and trust each other to make passes and win sets,” said Rob Mogielka, coach of the Bantam Boys. “This group of boys are pretty tough to beat; they have a skill level that they work on both at the school level and at Volleyball Club.” added Jesse Jimenez, co-coach.

Another great way to develop skills for some of these athletes is to attend volleyball camps. This summer EKVC is offering a camp in Cranbrook.

EKVC will host a Future Stars Camp with Olympian Rudy Verhoeff. The Girls camp will run from July 29 to 30, 2019 and the Boys camp will be July 31 and Aug 1, 2019.

East Kootenay Volleyball Club was established in 1997, and offers a competitive program with high-quality coaching. Our membership is about athletes who want to develop their volleyball skills to the next level of play. Age categories go from 11 to 18 years old with a membership of over 190 athletes drawing from all over the region.

EKVC 14U Girls White– Provincials, 11th Division 5. Back Row: coach Kelly Moritz, coach Steve Weinke. Front row left to right: Finley Campbell, Malia Somwe, Olivia Bedell, Charlize Moritz, Nyree Weinke, Olivia Dunn, Jessica Williams, Nicola Wahlstrom, Katelyn Mastel

EKVC 14U Boys – Provincials, Silver Medal Division 2. Back row left to right: Roland Meulenbeld, Jayce Calder, Kalan Kamps, coach Steve Kamps, Calvin Powell, Tyler Berdusco, Charlie Nelson, Gabe Miller, Hayden Damstrom. Middle row left to right: Tjaart van der Walt, Jackson Hanson, Samuel Jones, Julius Molnar. Front row left to right: Tanner Eckersley, Jonah Martens

EKVC 15U Boys – Provincials, Gold Medal Division 2: Back row left to right: Waylynn Hoszouski, Darren Johnson, Ethan Press, Marc Johnson, Remy Gris, Brandon Bussey, Iain Douglas, Quinn Bellm, Cole Dudley. Front Row left to right: Evan McGifford, Coach Troy McFadzen, Noah McFadzen

EKVC 16U Girls – Provincials, 8th Division 5: Back row left to right: Christia Molar-Martens (coach), Dahlia Mcphee, Kyla Carlson, Cindy Reimel, Chantel Amstutz, Haylee Laturnus, Bob Karras (coach). Front row left to right: Kelly Rodgers, Addie Watkins, Zoe Callwood, Jalyn Uphill, Missing from photo: Emma Martens.

EKVC 15U Girls – Provincials, 4th Division 4: Back row left to right: Lauren Penney, Taryn King, Abigail Betker, Kennadie Scott, Winter Knudsgaard, Mackenzie Halliday. Front row left to right: Gabby Cuthill, Karissa Lazar, Isabella Hill, Jerrica Armstrong, Alex Hanson, Jordyn Anderson. Missing from photo: Coach Hayley Hills, Asst coach Jodie Halliday

EKVC 14U Boys – Nationals, Gold Medal Division 1 Tier 4: Back row left to right: Coach Steve Kamps, Samuel Jones, Jackson Hanson, Calvin Powell, Tyler Berdusco, Hayden Damstrom, Gabe Miller, Assistant Coach Kirsten Molnar. Middle row left to right: Kalan Kamps, Tjaart van der Walt, Roland Meulenbeld. Front row left to right: Jonah Martens, Julius Molnar

EKVC 18U Boys – Provincials, 8th Division 8Back row left to right: Dayne Elliot, Sheldon Thomas, Jordan Simpson, Graydon Dawson, Aidan Peters, coach Cisco FarreroFront row left to right: Cole Dillabough, Tristan van der Velden, Riley Byman, Zack van der Velden