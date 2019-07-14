Cranbrook U13 Bandits are Slugfest champions

After going 4-0 in round robin play the Bandits beat the Calgary Cubs in the championship game

The Cranbrook U13 Bandits are champions of the 2019 Slugfest Tournament.

The Bandits went to take a 13-7 win over the Calgary Cubs in the championship game.

There were five teams in the tournament all vying to be champions. Visiting teams included the Kimberley All-Stars, Lethbridge Mounties, Inland Empire Astros and the Calgary Cubs.

The Bandits went 4-0 in round robin play, where all teams had a chance to play each other before being seeded in the playoffs.

Kicking off the tournament on July 12 the Bandits won 16-1 over the Kimberley All-Stars and 14-10 against the Calgary Cubs. Then for the second day of action, the Bandits won 15-0 against the Lethbridge Mounties and 3-1 against the Inland Empire Astros.

More to come.

