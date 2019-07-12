The Cranbrook U13 Bandits kicked off slugfest with a 16-1 win over the Kimberley All-Stars. Jessica Dempsey/Cranbrook Townsman

Cranbrook U13 Bandits kick off Slugfest

The Bandits have kicked off the Fourth Annual Slugfest Tournament with a win over Kimberley

The Cranbrook U13 Bandits are hosting the Fourth Annual Slugfest Tournament at Kinsmen Quad Ballpark.

From July 12- 14, five teams will be competing for the championship title. The visiting teams include the Kimberley All-Stars, Lethbridge Mounties, Inland Empire Astros and the Calgary Cubs.

Each team will get a chance to play each other in a round-robin before being seeded for the playoffs. The playoffs will take place on July 14.

The Bandits kicked off the tournament with a 16-1 win over the Kimberley All-Stars.

The schedule of Slugfest can be found at the Cranbrook Bandits All-Star Baseball Facebook page.


