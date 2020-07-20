In one of Fort Steele’s videos, Caitlin will teach you how to do a late Victorian hairstyle. This hair style is based on the Gibson look which became popular in the late Victorian period and became a staple hairstyle in the Edwardian period. (File photo)

WATCH: Fort Steele Heritage Town launches YouTube channel

Step back into the 1890’s with Fort Steele’s videos and tutorials

Fort Steele Heritage Town has launched a new YouTube channel that dives into life during the 1890’s with tutorials and live experiences.

The social media team at Fort Steele has been working on this project for the past several weeks, originally inspired by the fact that the Fort had to close down due to COVID-19.

Caitlin McCaughey, one of three social media experts at Fort Steele, explained that the social media team was created to continue offering the Fort Steele experience to guests despite the closure. Fort Steele is now open to the public, however there are some regulations in place including reduced capacity and services.

New health and safety protocols are in place and various elements of the site will continue to open gradually. There is a maximum capacity of 150 guests and the majority of the heritage buildings are be window-viewing only. The International Hotel Restaurant, Windsor Hotel, Wasa Hotel, and trade demonstrations will remain closed.

READ MORE: Fort Steele reopening with reduced capacity, services

“We weren’t sure if we would be able to open this summer, and did not want our guests to miss out of Fort Steele Fun,” explained McCaughy. “The Social Media team was formed to keep guests entertained, educated, and interested in Fort Steele during COVID-19 and beyond. We are a group of three – Billy, Caitlin, and Chase. We have all worked at Fort Steele for a number of years in many capacities. We all act as director, writer, editor, and actor [for the videos]. We are grateful to have some of the other Fort Steele staff members join us for videos as well, such as livestock and curatorial.”

She says that the team hopes to post one or two videos per week, with a surprise video added from time to time. The videos will continue to build on what they have already posted, including a series of videos for baking, town gossip, Victorian style, animal husbandry and trades work.

“We will also be doing videos on some of our artefacts, history minutes, cocktails, and some other fun surprises thrown in,” McCaughy said, adding that the team usually spends a few days brainstorming the next project before grabbing their filming equipment and capturing their ideas.

“Some of the videos can be done with little preparation while others use scripts that we have spent weeks researching and writing.”

McCaughy says that the social media team at Fort Steele is always looking for new ideas, and would love to hear what type of videos the public would like to see. You can reach the social media team at FortSteeleMedia@gmail.com and submit your suggestions.

Be sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel for frequent videos and check out the new and improved Instagram account @FortSteeleHeritageTown for daily updates.

Fort Steele is now open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Just Posted

WATCH: Fort Steele Heritage Town launches YouTube channel

Step back into the 1890’s with Fort Steele’s videos and tutorials

Kimberley Nordic Club hosts regional dryland training camp

Cross country skiers from around the Kootenays gathered in Kimberley last week,… Continue reading

Significant amount of drugs taken off Cranbrook streets

RCMP seized a large quantity of drugs last week, and arrested four… Continue reading

Cranbrook gets $7.3 million for wastewater system upgrade

The City of Cranbrook will be able to continue their plans to… Continue reading

World O’ Words: Welcome to the dictionary, ‘Irregardless!’

Language hawks are all a-chatter these days with the news that “irregardless” has been added to the dictionary.

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read