Fort Steele reopening with reduced capacity, services

Heritage town reopening to visitors after closing doors due to COVID-19 concerns

Fort Steele Heritage Town has now reopened to the public, after closing to visitors since March in response to coronavirus transmission concerns.

New health and safety protocols will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and various elements of the site will open gradually, with up to a maximum capacity of 150 guests.

The majority of the heritage buildings will be window-viewing only.

The city bakery will be open for takeout service, while outdoor and socially-distant seating will be available on the deck. The Fort Steele Railway will offer physically-distanced train rides, and wagon rides are on offer, one family at a time.

The International Hotel Restaurant, Windsor Hotel, Wasa Hotel, and trade demonstrations will remain closed.

The intent is to open slowly in order to adjust experiences as necessary, while targeting August to open more fully depending on conditions. Site operators suggest guests bring a picnic, sunscreen, refreshments, bug spray and other essentials, due to limited services.

The Fort will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



