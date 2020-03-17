Shealo Blackwell, Senior Outreach Coordinator teaching children how to cast with a spinning rod at Wasa Lake last summer. The Learn to Fish program has been suspended until further notice due to COVID-19. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin)

Visitor Centre at Kootenay Trout Hatchery closed until further notice

Outreach programs, such as the learn to fish program, have also been suspended for the time being

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has announced the closure of all their visitor centres until further notice, following social isolation protocols recommended by the province surrounding COVID-19.

Many public facilities are following suit with B.C. and Canada’s recommendations, taking measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure includes the visitor centre at the Kootenay Trout Hatchery, located in Fort Steele, along with the visitor centres in Clearwater, Nechako, Summerland, Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley.

Owen Shoenberger, Manager of the Kootenay Trout Hatchery, explained that the visitor centre in Fort Steele will remain closed until they are recommended otherwise by public health authorities.

He says that all outreach operations will be suspended for at least a month including the learn to fish programs, birthday parties and educational field trips.

“The visitor centre will remain closed, as will the kid’s fishing pond,” Shoenberger explained. “Our regular staff will still be on site and we will be proceeding with the fish culture programs and lake stocking programs throughout the spring.”

READ MORE: Otters relocated after devastating fish populations at Kootenay Hatchery

READ MORE: Western Financial Place, arenas, library closing until further notice


Coronavirus

