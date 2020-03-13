City, school officials monitoring COVID-19 situation

The provincial government is asking event organizers to cancel any large gatherings of over 250 people or more in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Locally,the City of Cranbrook says it is monitoring the situation provincially and nationally while remaining in close contact with health authorities.

As of Friday afternoon, all city offices and facilities will remain open and operational as usual, according to a press release.

“Right now, we understand that the risk of COVID-19 in Cranbrook is considered low, but that does not mean that we are being complacent,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “At the administrative level, staff is watching the situation carefully and monitoring the latest information coming from Interior Health and the provincial government . We will use this information to determine if and when the City might need to limit public access to City facilities or services.”

The city says it will continue to track developments and work with Interior Health and the province for guidance and direction in the days and weeks ahead.

Schools in the Southeast Kootenay school district (SD5) are now on spring break as of Friday, March 13 for the next two weeks.

Schools in Cranbrook have cancelled some planned trips abroad to Alberta and Disneyland in California, however, those cancellations were geared more towards responding to parent opinion and recouping financial costs if senior levels of government restricted travel, according to SD5.

Jason Tichauer, the Director of Student Learning and Aboriginal Education, said individual schools are making the decisions to cancel trips, noting a recent announcement from Disneyland that it was temporarily closing down due to COVID-19 fears.

Bills for those trips were coming due, so schools made the decisions to cancel the trips instead, he said.

“I do know that our schools have worked with travel companies to try to secure as much as a refund as possible to lessen the burden on schools and parents,” Tichauer said.

Given the rapid pace of information-sharing and decision-making,Tichauer says it’s currently unclear how the situation may change for staff and students, if at all, once the two-week spring break holiday is over.

“We’re having a hard time predicting anything,” Tichauer said. “We do get regular updates from the provincial ministry of education, plus Interior Health, so we do get very regular updates.”

He added that SD5 has a district pandemic response plan that includes specific actions and responses for pre-pandemic, pandemic, and post-pandemic stages.

There are no cases of COVID-19 in SD5 schools, he said.

Any updates to SD5 operations will be posted online to the district website, which will made in real-time by staff who are working over the spring break holiday.

A letter fro Scott MacDonald, the Deputy Minister of Education, which is posted on the SD5 website, notes that school closures at this time are not necessary, based on consultations with the Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s top doctor.

At the College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus, officials have been working closely with both the Ministry of Advanced Education and Interior Health.

“We will be taking steps internally to follow the most recent guidance set forth by the Chief Provincial Health Officer, including limits on gatherings and 14-day self-isolation upon return for those students and employees who have travelled outside of Canada,” reads a statement from the College. “As the situation with COVID-19 is fluid and ever-changing, we are assessing our future activities on a daily basis.”

The Key City Theatre has canceled or postponed all performances up until March 22, which include:

• March 13th The Lonely – Postponed

• March 18th – Marc Atkinson Trio – Postponed

• March 19th – Kim’s Convenience – Cancelled

• March 21st – Light wire Theatre – Cancelled

• March 22nd – Colin James – Postponed

The Key City Theatre is aiming to reschedule posponed events and will be in touch with anyone who has purchased tickets to those events. For cancelled events, the Key City Theatre will be offering refunds to anyone who purchased tickets to those performances.

“We are monitoring the situation and will be making decision on programming and events beyond March 22nd in the upcoming days,” said Galen Olstead, Managing Director for the Key City Theatre, in a statement. “We are grateful for your patience, support and generosity during these challenging times. Please take care of yourself and your family, and we will be in touch soon.”

For anyone travelling abroad, the province is asking anyone who is re-entering Canada to self-isolate for 14 days by staying away from work and school.

If anyone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, pneumonia, do not go to a hospital emergency department. Instead, contact a primary care provider like a family doctor or call 811, the provincial health information, to arrange for testing.



