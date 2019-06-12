Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

Prestige Hotels and Resorts partnered with popular TV game show “The Price is Right”, hosted by Drew Carey, and the Monday, June 10 of the show featured a six-night stay at the Cranbrook Prestige location’s railcars.

The show highlighted the luxuriousness of the railcar suite, the resort’s two restaurants and the access to “miles of nature trails.”

“The Prestige Inn in Cranbrook boasts a luxury railcar suite on site — The Joe Huber Sr. railcar (former 1921 CPR sleeping car Naughton),” reads the Cranbrook History Centre Website. “This old formerly derelict car was rebuilt to modern standards and contains two luxurious rooms for guests at the hotel.”

Reportedly the chance to “come on down” to Cranbrook was indeed won by the contestant, but they decided to forfeit it, for unknown reasons.

This is not the first time an American contestant has turned down their prize of a trip to Canada. In December 2008, Lee Norton won a winter trip to Winnipeg, but told CTV news that he declined the prize due to high taxes on the Canadian holiday.

In April of this year a trip to Nelson a contestant played for a six-night trip to Nelson. The prize included a flight to Castlegar via Los Angeles, a rental car and a stay at the Prestige Lakeside Resort, valued at $6,227 USD. The contestant on this game, however, lost the ensuing Check Game and went home empty handed.

Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place hosted “The Price is Right Live” stage show in April 2018.