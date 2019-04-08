VIDEO: Trip to Nelson featured on Price is Right

A six-night stay in Nelson was one of the show’s prizes

The Price is Right included a trip to Nelson as a prize in an episode that aired April 4. Web photo

Come on down! You could win a trip to Nelson.

A contestant on the April 4 episode of the popular TV game show The Price is Right played for a six-night trip to Nelson. The prize included a flight to Castlegar via Los Angeles, a rental car and a stay at the Prestige Lakeside Resort, valued at US$6,227.

“Relax at this charming mountain getaway with a boat marina and three restaurants,” intoned announcer George Gray. “Daily breakfast is included!”

No other details were mentioned about Nelson, nor was the distinct possibility the flight to Castlegar might be cancelled.

The contestant, Debra, will never know. She lost the ensuing Check Game and went home empty handed.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was also featured as a prize twice on the show earlier this year, first in January then again in February.