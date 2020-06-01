Top Cranbrook administration official resigns

CAO David Kim, who has been on medical leave since last summer, is leaving the City of Cranbrook

Chief Administrative Officer David Kim, second from the right, resigned from his position from the City of Cranbrook, according to a media release on Monday, June 1. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

The top administration official for the City of Cranbrook has resigned, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

David Kim, the Chief Administrative Officer, resigned “to start a new chapter of his career while being closer to his family and friends,” according to the announcement. Last summer, the City announced Kim was on medical leave but did not provide any additional details.

The CAO role is the lone contract position that is recruited by and reports directly to elected officials.

“David was an innovative thinker in improving our infrastructure and simplifying our development approval process,” said Mayor Lee Pratt, in a press release. “His engineering background was a huge asset to our organization.”

Kim joined the City of Cranbrook four years ago, with a resume that included working for the City of Calgary in various roles. He also logged time in the private sector with R.J. Burnside & Associates working in land development.

Kim signed a new contract right before the municipal elections in 2018, that came with a $225,000 salary and a $50,000 signing bonus, according to his employment contract.

Ron Fraser, who has been serving as the interim Chief Administrative Officer since last fall, will continue in the role to ensure services and work plans move forward without interruption. The city says it will begin the process of recruiting a new CAO in the coming weeks.



