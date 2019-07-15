David Kim (centre right) is pictured with Mayor Lee Pratt and Councillors Norma Blissett, Danielle Eaton and Ron Popoff after his swearing-in ceremony in March 2016. Townsman file photo.

City confirms its CAO is on medical leave

David Kim, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Cranbrook, is on medical leave

The City of Cranbrook has confirmed that its top official is on medical leave. But few other details were made available.

“In response to inquiries by both the public and by the media, the City of Cranbrook is advising that David Kim, Chief Administrative Officer is on medical leave,” reads a release issued by the city.

“It is important to clarify publicly that any items dealing with any personnel of the municipality — including medical information — are considered confidential and private in nature, and as such the City of Cranbrook will not be providing any further information regarding Mr. Kim’s leave.”

The city statement did not say why or when CAO Kim began medical leave, nor offer a timeline for his return.

In Mr. Kim’s absence, Ron Fraser, Director of the Office of Innovation and Collaboration is managing the duties of the CAO in an acting capacity until Mr. Kim returns.

Previous story
Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

