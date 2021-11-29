Santa returns to Tamarack Centre on December 11th

Holiday hours, photos with from Santa December 11th to 23rd

Santa is coming to town, with his arrival at the Cranbrook Tamarack Centre set for December 11.

Santa will be in town for photo-ops from December 11 to 23, and staff at Santaland will be working with families separately as they normally would.

Photos will be available through Jamie Hide Photography, and there will be COVID-19 protocols in place, such as mask wearing – which is already mandatory in the mall. If there is a line-up, people are reminded to physically distance themselves.

Santa’s schedule is as follows:

Opening Day – Saturday, December 11 from 11a.m. to 2:30p.m. and 3:30p.m. to 6p.m.

Monday to Friday from 1p.m. to 5p.m.

Saturday 11a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30p.m. to 6p.m.

Sunday 11a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5p.m.

Santa will not be at the Tamarack Centre on December 24th – he will be far too busy.

Tamarack Centre also has extended shopping hours beginning on the 11th.

Open Mondays to Saturdays 10a.m.to 9p.m.

Sundays 10a.m. to 5p.m.

December 24th 10a.m. to 5p.m.

December 25th closed

December 26 12p.m. to 5p.m.

READ: 50th annual Cranbrook Santa Claus parade back on



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.