50th annual Cranbrook Santa Claus parade back on

The parade was originally cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions

Cranbrook’s Santa Claus Parade is back on, after originally having been cancelled due to pandemic-related restrictions.

At the beginning of November, JCI Kootenay stated that the parade would be cancelled for a second year in a row because of the difficulty of hosting such an event with current restrictions.

Now, JCI Kootenay has confirmation from Interior Health to go ahead with the parade.

“We have confirmation from Interior Health and the North Pole that our Santa Claus Parade is allowed,” JCI Kootenay said in an online post.

The parade will take place on Saturday, December 11th starting at 5:30 p.m. The route will begin at Baker Street and 8th Avenue South, travelling down Baker Street, south and up 1st Street to 8th Avenue South.

JCI Kootenay is following directives set out by the province and Interior Health to ensure everyone’s safety.

“As always, the health and safety of our community is of upmost importance,” JCI Kootenay said. “Spectators and participants will need to maintain physical distancing of two metres (six feet) from those not within the same household. Face coverings must be worn outside among other attendees, and where physical distancing cannot be maintained. Proof of vaccination is not required. No candy, promotional material, etc. will be permitted to be handed out or tossed at the parade.”

Those interested in registering a float can email JCI Kootenay at treasurer@jcikootenay.com or pick up a registration package at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce. All floats must be registered by December 8th.

For more information visit the JCI Kootenay parade event page on Facebook.


