RDEK, Red Cross partner up for delivery of local emergency support services

The RDEK is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to deliver Emergency Support Services in the region. (News Bulletin photo)

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to formulate a new structure for local Emergency Support Services (ESS).

Emergency Support Services assist residents who are displaced by fire, flood, earthquakes or other emergencies. In the newly signed agreement, the Red Cross will oversee the administration of the region’s local ESS.

“When floods, fires or other emergencies cause people to evacuate, our local Emergency Support Services volunteers are there to provide support and short-term assistance to anyone in the East Kootenay,” said Fiona Dercole, RDEK Protective Services Manager. “Our ESS teams are made up of local volunteers who have a desire to help when our communities need them most.”

The Red Cross already oversees similar ESS programs, the RDEK explained in a press release, and has a wealth of experience supporting people during disasters.

Dercole says that the new agreement will provide strong management structures for local ESS teams, while also providing volunteers with additional training, and the opportunity to help in other communities.

Alexis Kraig is the Senior Manager for Emergency Operations, B.C. and Yukon Canadian Red Cross. Kraig says that volunteers are an integral part of the services that will be provided by the Red Cross in RDEK communities.

“We look forward to welcoming ESS volunteers from across the East Kootenay to our diverse team of experienced emergency management responders across the province, and be ready to respond to the immediate needs of people impacted by an emergency or disaster,” Kraig said.

There will soon be a recruitment campaign for new volunteers, in communities where additional volunteers are needed, such as Radium and Sparwood.

Anyone interested in learning more about the local ESS program, or how to become an ESS volunteer can contact Christina Carbrey at the RDEK or visit https://engage.rdek.bc.ca/ess.

Representatives from the Canadian Red Cross will be hosting a virtual information session on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. MT to learn more about becoming an ESS volunteer.

READ MORE: RDEK shutters reuse centres, cites need to maintain essential services