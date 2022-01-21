Nominations open for RDEK Volunteer of the Year

A volunteer or couple will be chosen from each of the six electoral areas in the region

Pictured is Area F Volunteer of the Year for 2021, Doug Charlton, with Susan Clovechok. (RDEK file)

Nominations are now open for the Volunteer of the Year awards with the Regional District of East Kootenay.

Nominations are open to all residents in electoral areas of the RDEK, and are intended for people who deserve to be recognized for their community efforts.

“Do you have a neighbour who is always thinking of others first? Is someone close to you making your community a better place, or making positive change for those around them? These are the individuals or couples that the RDEK wants to celebrate,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “Please take a moment and nominate an amazing volunteer in your area, as now more than ever, it’s important to honour the people who are making a difference in our region.”

There will be one outstanding person or couple recognized from all six electoral areas within the region.

Residents who live in the electoral areas can be nominated. Those living in incorporated municipalities like Cranbrook, Kimberley or Fernie, are not eligible.

Forms can be filled out online at engage.rdek.bc.ca, or picked up at the Cranbrook and Columbia Valley RDEK offices.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

