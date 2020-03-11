A Pacific Coastal Airlines Saab Fairchild SF-340A. Black Press Media file photo.

Pacific Coastal ends flight service between Cranbrook, Vancouver

WestJet, Air Canada maintain daily flights between the two airports

Pacific Coastal Airlines flights between airports in Cranbrook and Vancouver will end on April 26, according to a release from the airline company.

The last day of company flights and operations between the two airports will be April 25. Any customers who had booked flights beyond the last day of operations will be fully refunded, says Pacific Coastal Airlines.

“This was a difficult decision,” said Johnathan Richardson, Pacific Coastal Airlines’ Vice President of Commercial Services. “However, given increased competition from Canada’s two major airlines, we can no longer sustain the continuation of our current service between the two communities.

“It has been our privilege to serve the East Kootenay region with scheduled service between Vancouver and Cranbrook for the past 17 years. While that service will come to an end, we are pleased to continue supporting the people and communities of the East Kootenay region by maintaining our current non-stop scheduled service between Cranbrook and Kelowna International Airport (YLW).”

Pacific Coastal Airlines started flights between the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in 2003 and introduced non-stop service between Cranbrook and Kelowna in 2013.

READ: WestJet launching direct flights from Cranbrook to Vancouver

An agreement remains in place between WestJet and Pacific Coastal Airlines, where flights are operated in WestJet’s name between Cranbrook and Vancouver, however, flights are serviced by Pacific Coastal Airlines aircraft and staffing.

Air Canada also maintains daily direct flights to Vancouver.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
