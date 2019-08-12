WestJet launching direct flights from Cranbrook to Vancouver

WestJet announced that its regional airline, WestJet Link, will begin operating nonstop flights between Vancouver and Cranbrook’s Canadian Rockies International Airport, starting October 27, 2019.

With the addition of Vancouver-Cranbrook, WestJet Link will now operate six routes including Calgary to Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Prince George, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat.

“This new route linking interior British Columbia with our Vancouver hub provides convenient travel options between the two areas and gives our guests in Cranbrook access to a second WestJet hub with connections across our entire network,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances. “WestJet is now providing the City of Cranbrook with the most flights and options to travel easily across the country and beyond.”

“We are delighted to welcome WestJet Link’s daily service from Vancouver to Cranbrook,” said Anne Murray, Vice President, Airline Business Development and Public Affairs, Vancouver Airport Authority. “As Canada’s second busiest airport, Vancouver International Airport proudly links passengers to cities in British Columbia, North America and around the world. WestJet Link’s route to Cranbrook connects customers to a great B.C. destination and drives economic benefits for our region.”

“The expansion of WestJet’s service, now linking the Kootenay Rockies to both WestJet’s Calgary and Vancouver hubs is a fantastic boost to our inbound visitor economy, while providing a robust global network of travel options for the Kootenay Region,” said Tristen Chernove, CEO of Elevate Airports Inc. and Canadian Rockies International Airport Manager.

“The Canadian Rockies International Airport is driven to be the strongest economic catalyst possible for our region and WestJet’s growing air service is helping us reach our goals. We’re excited to see this new service coming in October and look forward to sharing a bright future of success with WestJet at YXC.”

All WestJet Link flights are operated through a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal by using its fleet of 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft. Each aircraft includes six seats available in WestJet Premium, offering guests advanced boarding, no-charge for two checked bags and seating at the front of the aircraft.

Details of WestJet Link’s service between Vancouver and Cranbrook:

Cranbrook to Vancouver — departs daily at 11:45 a.m., arrives 12:25 pm.

Vancouver to Cranbrook — departs daily at 1:35 p.m., arrives 4:05 p.m.

