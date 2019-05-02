Murder charge dropped in fatal stabbing

Crown initiated a stay of proceedings on Monday at the Cranbrook Law Courts

Crown counsel has ended a second degree murder prosecution against a Cranbrook woman who was charged following a stabbing last September.

A charge against Brandi Morrison was stayed by crown on Monday, meaning that the court process has ended, barring any new information.

“After a careful review of the evidence now available, senior Crown Counsel determined that the BC Prosecution Service’s charge assessment standard was no longer met,” said Alisia Adams, a B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson.

In the early hours of Sept. 1, 2018, police and emergency services personnel arrived to the 1600 block of 1A St. South in response to a stabbing during a reported domestic dispute.

A 29-year-old man later died from his wounds at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, while a woman was taken into custody on-scene.

Morrison was released on bail at the end of November.

READ: Woman granted bail in murder case

Adams noted that when undertaking criminal proceedings, prosecutors must determine whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

“In determining whether this test is satisfied, Crown Counsel must consider what material evidence is likely to be admissible and available at trial, the objective reliability of the admissible evidence, and whether there are viable defences, or other legal or constitutional impediments, that remove any substantial likelihood of conviction,” she said.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room
Next story
IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

Just Posted

Murder charge dropped in fatal stabbing

Crown initiated a stay of proceedings on Monday at the Cranbrook Law Courts

583 residents cast their ballot in City Council by-election advance poll

Next advance poll set for May 8, general voting day: May 11

Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Cranbrook Tritons hold annual Swim-A-Thon

The club had 30 swimmers take part in the annual event as they aimed to raise money

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean MacKay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Most Read