Murder charge dropped in fatal stabbing

Crown initiated a stay of proceedings on Monday at the Cranbrook Law Courts

Crown counsel has ended a second degree murder prosecution against a Cranbrook woman who was charged following a stabbing last September.

A charge against Brandi Morrison was stayed by crown on Monday, meaning that the court process has ended, barring any new information.

“After a careful review of the evidence now available, senior Crown Counsel determined that the BC Prosecution Service’s charge assessment standard was no longer met,” said Alisia Adams, a B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson.

In the early hours of Sept. 1, 2018, police and emergency services personnel arrived to the 1600 block of 1A St. South in response to a stabbing during a reported domestic dispute.

A 29-year-old man later died from his wounds at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, while a woman was taken into custody on-scene.

Morrison was released on bail at the end of November.

Adams noted that when undertaking criminal proceedings, prosecutors must determine whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

“In determining whether this test is satisfied, Crown Counsel must consider what material evidence is likely to be admissible and available at trial, the objective reliability of the admissible evidence, and whether there are viable defences, or other legal or constitutional impediments, that remove any substantial likelihood of conviction,” she said.



