Woman granted bail in murder case

Bail was granted for a woman charged with second degree murder following a ruling from Cranbrook Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

The decision, delivered by Justice Anthony Saunders, grants the release of Brandi Morrison, who was charged with second degree murder in September.

Reasons for judgement, including evidence and positions presented by lawyers during a hearing earlier this week, are restricted by a publication ban.

Morrison’s release comes with a number of conditions dictated by the court.

The matter will return to provincial court in January to fix a date for a preliminary inquiry.

According to an RCMP press release, police responded to a call of a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the early hours of Sept. 1 in Cranbrook. The man was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on scene and taken into custody.