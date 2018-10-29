Leftg, Wes Graham, Mike Daybell, Rob Morrison and Brock Lilico are pictured after Morrison won the Kootenay-Columbia Conservative Party of Canada nomination on Saturday.

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

Conservatives in the federal Kootenay-Columbia riding have nominated Rob Morrison to represent the party in the general election next October.

Morrison, a former RCMP officer and diplomat with the federal government, was the successful candidate in a race that included Wendy Booth and Dale Shudra, both from the Columbia Valley.

READ: Booth comes up four votes shy of Tory nomination

“It was a lot of hard work and at the end of the day, it was a team effort,” said Morrison. “All the people helping me out in my camp — it’s just so exciting that after a year and a half of visiting almost every community in our riding and getting support from the smallest area like Yahk and the biggest centres like Cranbrook — it was almost hard to believe.”

The nomination vote was held over the last five days in Nelson, Creston, Invermere, Sparwood and Cranbrook.

“It was extremely close, and everybody gave it their best shot and I was just very fortunate that my supporters came through with the votes,” said Morrison.

Morrison credited the grassroots nature of his campaign and travelling to many regional communities large and small for giving him an edge in the race.

“We want to take action, we want results but we don’t want to promise everything; we just want to get out there and represent our people with our concerns here. I think that’s what resonated with everyone and as a result, I think that’s where the support came from.”

The nomination race included challenges from Wendy Booth, a former director with the Regional District of East Kootenay and president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, and Dale Shudra, a businessman who was recently acclaimed to Radium Hot Springs council.

Richard Wake, the president of the Kootenay-Columbia Conservative Association, said it was a competitive race with three highly qualified candidates and that the group is looking forward to the federal election.

“On behalf of a strong and unified Electoral District Association, we look forward to working with Rob to ensure that this region is successful in taking back Kootenay-Columbia and putting a conservative presence in Ottawa,” said Wake, in a statement.

Morrison said issues raised by constituents on the campaign trail included immigration, proposed changes to firearms legislation, fiscal responsibility and public safety.

With the general election a year away, Morrison says he will remain on the campaign trail.

“We have such a large territory to cover,” said Morrison. “It’s really important for me to get out and get my face out there and get some recognition, visibilty and start talking to people in the communities so we can move forward in a unified team effort to get our voters out.”

Previous story
Four votes shy
Next story
UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Just Posted

Youth Impact program gets first corporate sponsor

Kootenay Mountain Metal donates $1,500 to program, encourages other businesses to step up

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia Tory nomination

Former RCMP officer and diplomat to represent Conservatives in 2019 federal election

Four votes shy

Columbia Valley’s Wendy Booth loses to Morrison for Conservative nomination by four votes

The haunting of downtown Cranbrook

Downtown Cranbrook was haunted by dozens of young trick-or-treaters (and their families)… Continue reading

Flags placed on Veterans Graves ahead of anniversary of armistice

Legion, veterans and Cranbrook Cadets mark the coming anniversary of the end of World War I with a ceremony at Veterans Cemetery

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

People with mental illness twice as likely to be victims of violence: study

Researcher hopes Canadian data will further destigmatize those suffering from mental health issues

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

Most Read