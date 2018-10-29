Conservatiave nomination won by four votes

Wendy Booth / Dale Shudra. File photos

Wendy Booth lost the federal Conservative party nomination by only four votes.

Ms. Booth, Area F director for a few more days, had announced her decision to move away from municipal politics to take a run at the federal slot for the Kootenay-Columbia riding. However, Cranbrook’s Rob Morrison earned Conservative party member’s final choice.

Dale Shudra, who was recently acclaimed as a councillor in Radium Hot Springs, also ran for the nomination. According to Ms. Booth, the first round of voting saw her with 328 votes to Mr. Morrison’s 320. Mr. Shudra was eliminated with 57 votes and his votes redistributed based on the voter’s second choice marked on their ballot. When that count was done, Ms. Booth has 346; Mr. Morrison had 350.

“It was tough for sure, to lose by four votes after winning the first ballot,” Ms. Booth says.

While it was not the result she hoped for, she says at the end of the day, she knows she put everything into her campaign.

“I did the best I could, enjoyed the ride, and learned a few things along the way,” she reflects.

Ms. Booth is not sure what will be next for her. She says to lose in such a tight race certainly underlines the importance of voting.

As for leaving the Area F position, Ms. Booth says she really enjoyed being an elected official in the area.

Mr. Shudra was not immediately available for comment.

