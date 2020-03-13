Easter eggs will be hidden throughout the heritage town during Fort Steele’s 30th annual Easter Egg Hunt. (Corey Bullock file)

COVID-19 affecting community events and organizations

A round-up of local event cancellations and closures, including Fort Steele Heritage Town, Key City Theatre.

Local businesses and organizations are following suit with COVID-19-related social isolation protocols, with many events being cancelled or rescheduled in light of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the province of B.C. banned any large gatherings 250 people or more, with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry saying, “we have to do our best to slow transmissions here in British Columbia.”

Many local businesses, companies and organizations have taken such steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by closing up shop, postponing events, or simply asking to call ahead.

Most have taken to social media to notify patrons and customers of what will take place over the next few weeks. If you have an event or appointment coming up, it might be worth checking online, or simply picking up the phone before you head out.

For example, Fort Steele Heritage Town has closed to the public for the remainder of the month. They took to Facebook Friday morning to explain that staff will still be on site getting things ready for the summer. They will continue to update the public, specifically with regards to the upcoming Easter egg hunt and wether or not it will be cancelled.

The Cranbrook Farmers’ Market also posted online Friday, explaining that the market on Saturday, March 14 will be cancelled.

“We will attempt to reschedule for another date if and when possible,” reads the post. “As it currently stands, our next market will be on April 11, 2020.”

Key City Theatre also confirmed via Facebook that several of their events have been cancelled or postponed including the The Lonely (postponed), Dino-Light (cancelled) and the Colin James Trio (postponed).

The Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise has made the decision to cancel their upcoming meetings, originally scheduled for March 17 and 24.

“We thank all Sunrisers for their understanding and patience as we try to play our small part in keeping our community healthy and making this global pandemic as manageable as possible,” said the Facebook post.

The KIJHL announced Friday that they have cancelled the remainder of the 2020 postseason, as well as the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

In Kimberley, the City has decided to close both the Civic Centre and Marysville Arenas until further notice. All on-ice activities are cancelled until further notice, and the walking track will also remain closed.

Even local tattoo artists and hair stylists are asking clients to reschedule their appointments if they’ve recently travelled.

As the next few days and weeks unfold, many more plans could change. Be sure to check online or call ahead in case your upcoming appointment or event has been affected.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.
Next story
Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

Just Posted

COVID-19 affecting community events and organizations

A round-up of local event cancellations and closures, including Fort Steele Heritage Town, Key City Theatre.

KIJHL cancels 2020 playoffs

Suspension no more, the season is cancelled

Paul Vogt to become College of the Rockies’ new president

The College of the Rockies will soon have a new president at… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

March 8 - 14: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Staff member attacked at Surrey school, suspect at large

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a dark grey Kia sedan

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Most Read