COVID-19 affecting community events and organizations

Local businesses and organizations are following suit with COVID-19-related social isolation protocols, with many events being cancelled or rescheduled in light of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the province of B.C. banned any large gatherings 250 people or more, with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry saying, “we have to do our best to slow transmissions here in British Columbia.”

Many local businesses, companies and organizations have taken such steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by closing up shop, postponing events, or simply asking to call ahead.

Most have taken to social media to notify patrons and customers of what will take place over the next few weeks. If you have an event or appointment coming up, it might be worth checking online, or simply picking up the phone before you head out.

For example, Fort Steele Heritage Town has closed to the public for the remainder of the month. They took to Facebook Friday morning to explain that staff will still be on site getting things ready for the summer. They will continue to update the public, specifically with regards to the upcoming Easter egg hunt and wether or not it will be cancelled.

The Cranbrook Farmers’ Market also posted online Friday, explaining that the market on Saturday, March 14 will be cancelled.

“We will attempt to reschedule for another date if and when possible,” reads the post. “As it currently stands, our next market will be on April 11, 2020.”

Key City Theatre also confirmed via Facebook that several of their events have been cancelled or postponed including the The Lonely (postponed), Dino-Light (cancelled) and the Colin James Trio (postponed).

The Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise has made the decision to cancel their upcoming meetings, originally scheduled for March 17 and 24.

“We thank all Sunrisers for their understanding and patience as we try to play our small part in keeping our community healthy and making this global pandemic as manageable as possible,” said the Facebook post.

The KIJHL announced Friday that they have cancelled the remainder of the 2020 postseason, as well as the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

In Kimberley, the City has decided to close both the Civic Centre and Marysville Arenas until further notice. All on-ice activities are cancelled until further notice, and the walking track will also remain closed.

Even local tattoo artists and hair stylists are asking clients to reschedule their appointments if they’ve recently travelled.

As the next few days and weeks unfold, many more plans could change. Be sure to check online or call ahead in case your upcoming appointment or event has been affected.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter