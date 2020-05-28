Steeples Vet Clinic is warning the public about a suspected dog poisoning in the gold creek area, pictured. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Cranbrook vet cautioning public about suspected dog poisonings

Steeples Vet Clinic is warning of suspicious cases of suspected poisonings in the Gold Creek area

Steeples Veterinary Clinic is cautioning the public, and more specifically dog owners, to be cautious around the Gold Creek area and the rock quarry on Hidden Valley Road.

In a Facebook post, Steeples explained that they have “suspicious cases of suspected poisonings” from dogs that have visited this area.

“We don’t have any other information at this time, but we currently have an open investigation with the RCMP,” said Steeples Vet Clinic in their online post. “If you see your dog ingest something suspicious while out walking please call your veterinarian right away.”

Top Crop Garden Farm and Pet also posted to Facebook, offering a $1000 reward.

“Top Crop will offer a $1000 reward towards the prosecution of the people responsible for this act of cruelty! Please contact the rcmp with any info. I will personally write the cheque to catch the awful person responsible for this,” reads the post.

When contacted, Steeples Vet Clinic explained that they have no further information to add. The RCMP has been contacted for comment as well; more to come as information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 250-489-3471.

