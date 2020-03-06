Reports of two dogs dead, a third extremely ill after walking in Wycliffe Butte

Two dogs have died and another fallen violently ill following walking in the Wycliffe Butte area. Paul Rodgers file photo.

Reports have been made of two dogs that have died and a third that fell violently ill with vomiting and diarrhea after walking at the Wycliffe Butte.

Top Crop Garden, Farm and Pet shared a post to their Facebook page on Thursday, Mar. 5 saying they received information from a reliable source that a dog had died, and that it was from a suspected poisoning, so toxic, in fact, that the dog died before it made it to a veterinarian.

Shannon Fisher from Top Crop told the Bulletin that she can confirm two dogs have died, and that the dog of one of her staff members was extremely ill through the night earlier this week with vomiting and diarrhea.

It is unclear what the source of the toxic substance is, but Fisher urged dog owners to exercise extreme caution when walking their dogs.

“People need to be really cautious in that area because there’s something out there,” she said.

The Bulletin will update this story if and when any new information arises.

paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

