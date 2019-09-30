Cranbrook looking for new fire chief

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins has left the city due to personal and family reasons: City

The City of Cranbrook is looking for a new fire chief.

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins, who was hired on six months ago, has departed due to personal and family reasons, according to a press release from the City of Cranbrook.

Desjardins replaced Wayne Price, the former long-time fire chief who retired and successfully ran for city council in the 2018 municipal election.

READ: City hires new fire chief

The city release says Scott Driver, the Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, will step up to assume the Director role for the interim until a replacement is found.

Desjardins came to Cranbrook after serving 36 years in the military, the last dozen of which were in a fire protection role.


