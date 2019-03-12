City hires new fire chief

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins comes to Cranbrook after 36 years of service in the Canadian military

Cranbrook has a new fire chief.

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins comes to Cranbrook with 36 years of service with the Canadian military, the last dozen of which were in a fire protection role.

Additionally, Desjardins has also been a paid on-call and volunteer firefighter since the mid-1990s.

Desjardins takes over from former fire chief Wayne Price, who recently retired and successfully ran for Cranbrook city council last fall.

READ: Long-time fire chief retires

Originally from North Bay in Ontario, Desjardins has served in many communities across the country, but retired in Winnipeg after military service.

“In this particular place, I was well aware that this is a very smooth-running fire department, the management and union relationship is stellar, so there are no controversial issues there that I need to address,” said Desjardins.

“It’s a smooth machine and all I need to do is assist it to progress.”

As Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Desjardins will head up a department of 30 personnel that includes firefighters and support staff.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
