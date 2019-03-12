City hires new fire chief

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins comes to Cranbrook after 36 years of service in the Canadian military

Cranbrook has a new fire chief.

Wayne ‘Dez’ Desjardins comes to Cranbrook with 36 years of service with the Canadian military, the last dozen of which were in a fire protection role.

Additionally, Desjardins has also been a paid on-call and volunteer firefighter since the mid-1990s.

Desjardins takes over from former fire chief Wayne Price, who recently retired and successfully ran for Cranbrook city council last fall.

Originally from North Bay in Ontario, Desjardins has served in many communities across the country, but retired in Winnipeg after military service.

“In this particular place, I was well aware that this is a very smooth-running fire department, the management and union relationship is stellar, so there are no controversial issues there that I need to address,” said Desjardins.

“It’s a smooth machine and all I need to do is assist it to progress.”

As Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Desjardins will head up a department of 30 personnel that includes firefighters and support staff.



