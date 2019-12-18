Council passes first reading of planning amendment for proposed apartment development

Council passed first reading of an amendment to a community plan in the first preliminary steps to explore the feasibility of an ambitious housing plan for a 10-acre property on Innes Avenue.

The amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP), designating the property to ‘’Medium Density Residential’ ,will enable the applicants to apply for a zoning change in order to move the project forward.

The proposed development includes four apartment buildings of 63 dwelling units each and ten four-plex buildings that will add 40 dwelling units. The project is proposed to be built in two phases, according to a staff report.

All told, the project will create 292 dwelling units at full build out. Further plans include a central amenity park with a children’s playground, a garden area and a fenced dog space.

The process now opes up for public comment for neighbouring property owners and occupants.

If the OCP amendment is approved by council, along with any subsequent rezoning applications and a development permit, the developers plan to complete the purchase of the property.

Councillor Ron Popoff noted that in years past, properties have been put up for resale once council approves a rezoning application because it bumps up the land value.

Staff told council that they’ve been in discussions with the applicant for the last few years, but noted there is no mechanism to force developers to build a project once land has been rezoned.

The property, at 804 Innes Ave, has OCP designations that allow for a mix of low, medium and high density. Nearby properties are zoned for a range of housing types, including single, two and four family dwellings, mobile homes, townhouses, and apartment dwellings.



