Housing development proposed for property alongside Innes Ave

A proposed housing development that features four apartment buildings and 10 four-plexes on a property alongside Innes Avenue will be presented to Cranbrook city council next week.
The project is currently envisioned to be completed in two phases, creating a total of 292 dwelling units at full build-out.
The proponent is seeking an amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP), which would designate the property to ‘Medium Density Residential’ and enable consideration for rezoning, according to a city staff report.
In addition to the housing units, the applicant is proposing a central amenity park area with a playground, fenced garden area and dog space.
The staff report notes that the applicant has been searching for suitable property to develop for some time and has made a conditional offer to purchase the 10-acre property, pending council approval of the OCP amendment, rezoning and a developmenet permit.
Council will discuss the proposal for first reading on Monday night at city hall.
trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
