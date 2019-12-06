Pictured is an artist rendering of the current development concept, however, it is subject to change and without guarantee that what is depicted will be constructed, according to materials provided in a city staff report.

Housing development proposed for property alongside Innes Ave

Full development plan totals 292 dwelling units with four apartment buildings, 10 four-plexes

A proposed housing development that features four apartment buildings and 10 four-plexes on a property alongside Innes Avenue will be presented to Cranbrook city council next week.

The project is currently envisioned to be completed in two phases, creating a total of 292 dwelling units at full build-out.

The proponent is seeking an amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP), which would designate the property to ‘Medium Density Residential’ and enable consideration for rezoning, according to a city staff report.

In addition to the housing units, the applicant is proposing a central amenity park area with a playground, fenced garden area and dog space.

The staff report notes that the applicant has been searching for suitable property to develop for some time and has made a conditional offer to purchase the 10-acre property, pending council approval of the OCP amendment, rezoning and a developmenet permit.

Council will discuss the proposal for first reading on Monday night at city hall.


