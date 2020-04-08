College of the Rockies campus. (File Photo)

College of the Rockies launches new emergency fund for students

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate to the fund to help students in need during COVID-19

Students attending College of the Rockies (COTR) will now have access to emergency funding through the COTR Student Emergency Health Fund.

The fund was established to help those faced with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COTR explained in a press release that students can apply for a one-time request of up to $200 to assist with groceries and other essentials.

COTR is inviting businesses and individuals to contribute to the fund, which builds off of financial supports recently announced by the federal and provincial governments.

READ MORE: B.C. unveils $3.5 million COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

“We know that many in our region are looking for ways to help others at this difficult time. We wanted to provide an opportunity, for those who are able, to support students,” said David Walls, COTR President and CEO. “Donations to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Help Fund will help current college students who are experiencing unexpected economic hardship.”

The Province of B.C. is investing $3.5 million into emergency financial assistance for students. The funds support domestic B.C. students who are experiencing an unexpected financial emergency that may affect their ability to finish their studies and handle expenses.

The funds can be used to help with day-to-day costs like living expenses and food as well as larger expenses such as travel and portable computers.

Students can contact their school’s financial aid office directly, which will assist in the application process. Each post-secondary institution will determine the specific amount a student can receive based on their individual needs.

READ MORE: COTR distributes over 75,000 items of PPE to local healthcare workers

“Our government is taking steps to ensure post-secondary students get some emergency support so they can focus on staying healthy, meet their educational goals and finish their semester,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “We heard from students who are facing extremely difficult situations, and we’re moving quickly to ensure they have access to immediate financial relief.”

Donations to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Help Fund can be made online at cotr.ca/giving. Select ‘Give Now’ and choose COVID-19 Student Help Fund. Contributions to the fund are eligible for a charitable tax receipt.


