COTR has donated 75,000 pieces of PPE to local healthcare workers. (COTR file)

College of the Rockies distributes over 75,000 items of PPE to local healthcare workers

Cranbrook, Kimberley and Gold Creek campuses donated their supplies from health and first aid programs

The College of the Rockies has been gathering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and related supplies from their Cranbrook, Kimberley and Gold Creek campuses to donate to healthcare workers across the region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release from the college, Communications Coordinator Darryl Dux explained that healthcare supplies were gathered from the health and first aid programs at all three campuses. They were recently delivered to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital to support their healthcare workers.

“College of the Rockies employees are grateful for all of the frontline workers in healthcare and emergency services, pharmacy and grocery store employees, and all other essential workers who are working to keep our communities safe and healthy,” reads the press release.

In all, COTR was able to distribute over 75,000 items to healthcare workers throughout the region.

On March 22, COTR announced that their campus would be suspended in order to practice social distancing in response to COVID-19. All face-to-face classes remain suspended, however classes delivered through alternative methods will continue.

