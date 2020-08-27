Anna-Marie Rautenbach (pictured) honoured with Faculty Collegiality Award. Rautenbach instructs for the Hospitality Management diploma program, held at the College’s Invermere campus. (Submitted file)

College of the Rockies instructor wins international award

Anna-Marie Rautenbach honoured with Faculty Collegiality Award for work in hospitality management

College of the Rockies’ Hospitality Management instructor Anna-Marie Rautenbach has won the Faculty Collegiality Award by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education (ICHRIE).

Rautenbach instructs for the Hospitality Management diploma program, held at the College’s Invermere campus.

According to a press release from COTR, the Faculty Collegiality Award is presented to a faculty member who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to fostering collegiality amongst peers.

“Receipt of this award acknowledges Rautenbach’s high level of team building characteristics in support of peers in their teaching, scholarship, and service both on their campus and externally,” reads the press release. “This spirit of collegiality is expressed through collaborative and constructive support of others to advance the quality of hospitality education, scholarship of value to the field, and selfless service.”

Rautenbach was nominated for the award by colleagues at the Invermere and Cranbrook campuses.

READ MORE: College of the Rockies offers full slate of programs for fall semester

“We are thrilled that Anna-Marie has been recognized for her commitment to her colleagues and to our students,” said Michelle Taylor, Invermere campus manager. “As a career educator in the field of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, Anna-Marie has a true passion for quality education and is a model of what it means to support students, colleagues and industry professionals. This award couldn’t be more deserved.”

Rautenbach says she was overwhelmed by the nomination.

“When I received the notification from CHRIE that I was chosen for this award, I was overwhelmed as I didn’t know my colleagues had nominated me,” Rautenbach said. “What an amazing surprise and honour, not only to be nominated but to be chosen as the winner. This award emphasizes what I want to achieve as an educator. I aim to practice what I preach, which means providing quality service and support.”

The International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education is a non-profit professional association which provides programs and services to continually improve the quality of global education, research, service and business operations in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Learn more about College of the Rockies’ Hospitality Management program at cotr.ca/hospitality-management


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SD5 releases back to school plans online
Next story
Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Just Posted

College of the Rockies instructor wins international award

Anna-Marie Rautenbach honoured with Faculty Collegiality Award for work in hospitality management

Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 4,500 hectares

Fire experienced ‘significant’ growth during high winds on Aug. 24

SD5 releases back to school plans online

Each individual school has back to school plans up online as staff, students prepare for new semester

The whining beasts of the air

I never complain about the mosquito situation, however bad people say it may be from time to time.

KIJHL finalizing plans as province advances return to sport guidelines

Regional Jr. B hockey league finalizing plans as province gives go-ahead for return to sport

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Northern B.C. First Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Analyst says NHL should have postponed playoff games after NBA boycott

NHL players are discussing how to protest racial injustice after NBA, other professional leagues postponed games

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Most Read