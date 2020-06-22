College of the Rockies offers full slate of programs for fall semester

Most courses will be available online, with on-campus instruction when needed

College of the Rockies (COTR) will be offering a full slate of programming in September of 2020, with most classes available through online programming due to COVID-19.

In a press release, COTR explained that most students will be learning online come the fall semester, with some instruction scheduled on campus for programs and courses that require hands-on learning. Modifications will be made for those classes to ensure safe physical distancing for students and faculty, says the college.

“The health and safety of students and staff is our foremost priority,” said Robin Hicks, Vice President Academic. “With that in mind, we are following all health and safety guidelines outlined by the Provincial Health Officer, the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, and WorkSafe BC while remaining committed to providing students with quality educational programming.”

COTR has been offering online programming since 1997. Since that time, the college has offered hundreds of online classes and full programs.

“Our faculty are well-prepared to meet the learning needs of our students,” Hicks said. “It is our mission to transform lives and enrich communities through the power of education. That remains unchanged. We continue to be committed to working diligently to ensure our students receive the best possible education experience.”

Students in programs that require hands-on experience in the trades, nursing and dental labs, science labs, practicums and co-ops, can expect a mix of online and on-campus delivery.

COTR has also started updating programs and courses to reflect the move to online learning. Students will receive additional communication about specific program and course plans throughout the summer to help them prepare. Students are also encouraged to frequently check their online AccessCOTR accounts for schedules and further updates.

Individual online appointments with student support services, including education advisors and financial aid, are also available for students to help prepare them for the upcoming semester, says the College. Other online programs like JumpStart and online Orientation are also available. More details will be available in the coming months.

Financial supports from the provincial and federal governments are accessible to students, as is the College’s COVID-19 Emergency Bursary. Details can be found via the College’s homepage at cotr.ca. Donations to the College’s Emergency Bursary are still being accepted at cotr.ca/giving.



