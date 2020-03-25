City of Cranbrook asks residents to properly contain garbage during pandemic

Household garbage must be properly contained in order to be safely collected, says City.

The City of Cranbrook is asking all residents to exercise extra care and caution when loading garbage bins for collection day.

Chris Zettel, Corporate Communications Officer for Cranbrook, explained in a press release that in order for the City to continue to keep solid waste operations running smoothly during the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation of residents is paramount.

The City asks that residents ensure no loose garbage or open garbage bags are left out on collection day, otherwise it won’t be picked up. This will help to ensure that the City’s collection team stays healthy and safe, says the City.

“While recognizing and sympathizing with the extra cleaning and sanitizing work happening in many households, all household garbage must be contained within garbage bags before being put in the containers for pickup,” said Derrick Anderson, Director of Public Works. “Loose garbage, especially paper towels and wipes, can easily be blown away while the garbage containers are being emptied. During the current public health situation, exposure to these loose materials could also put our employees at greater unnecessary risk.”

The City also wants to remind residents that wipes and paper towels cannot be flushed down toilets.

“These items are not designed to be disposed of in this way, and can cause major blockages in domestic, City-owned sewer lines,” says the City’s press release. “We appreciate the community’s continued patience and understanding during this difficult time as we work together to ensure the well-being of everyone in our community and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”



