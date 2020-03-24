City closes playgrounds, play courts in response to COVID-19 concerns

Playgrounds have been taped off around Cranbrook in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coco Seitz photo.

The City of Cranbrook is closing down access to playground structures, including ones at schools, along with play courts and other related outdoor recreation spaces effective Tuesday.

Specific closures include:

• playground structures and play equipment in city-owned parks

• tennis and pickleball courts

• public washroom facilities

• Cranbrook skate park

• BMX park

Natural spaces such as Idlewild Park, Elizabeth Lake, Muriel Baxter Off-Leash Dog Park, Rotary Trail and Northstar Rails 2 Trails remain open and accessible. The city warns that those spaces will only remain open if users observe and obey proper social distancing protocols.

Social distancing requires a two-metre distance from others and avoiding large gathering spaces.

“We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and patience during this unprecedented event, as we all work together to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our city and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” reads part of the announcement from the city.


