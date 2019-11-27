The 2019 Black Press Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Black Press’ fourth-annual Christmas Village has returned once again to the beautiful Royal Alexandra Hall at the Cranbrook History Centre, as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

“Christmas is a very special time of the year,” said Valerie Bourne, business manager at the Cranbrook History Centre. “When we think of Christmas we think of awesome decorations, special elegant look and what better place to host a Christmas event than here in the Royal Alexandra Hall, the showpiece of Cranbrook.”

The historic space in the Hall is an idyllic setting for the Christmas Village. Warm lighting illuminates the high-ceilinged space and reflects off countless sparkling Christmas decorations, and the smell of ginger bread envelopes you as you enter.

Every item you see in the space is available to take home with you. There’s teddy bear gift baskets jammed to the brim full of all sorts of treats and goodies, mystery gift trees, gorgeous wreaths and stunning gingerbread dioramas, all available for bidding on in a silent auction format.

Funds raised support the School District 5 participating PACs including Kootenay Orchards, Laurie Middle School, TM Roberts, Highlands and Gordon Terrace.

“The Cranbrook History Centre is very pleased to be part of this awesome event,” Bourne said. “This is the fourth-annual event and each year it grows. Black Press does a fantastic job in finding businesses to participate, providing all kinds of wonderful gift items.”

The Village is open Tuesday from 1 to 4, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 1o a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Silent auction bidding closes at noon on Saturday.

Throughout the duration of this event, admission to the museum and village is free. The train tours still have admission, but visitation to the museum, including the palaeontology and model train displays in the lower galleries is free.

“Not only do you have the opportunity to bid on some fantastic items you have the opportunity to view the museum at no charge to yourself,” Bourne said.

There is also a very special evening planned for Friday. Admission to the Trans Canada Train tours is half price for families and there will be free hot chocolate and Tim Hortons coffee and donuts, plus popcorn. And as a very unique Christmas experience, the CHC is hosting two screenings of “The Polar Express.”

“It is by reservation as there is limited space and that space is filling up very quickly,” Bourne explained. “To date we just have a few spaces left on our 5 p.m. showing and a few more on the 7 but we anticipate that before the end of the week it will be completely full. So if you’re interested in having a viewing of the Polar Express in our baggage car, a very unique location to view a movie, then be sure to get your reservation in with us very quickly by phoning 250-489-3918.”



