WATCH: The Christmas Village is up and running at the Cranbrook History Centre

The 2018 Black Press Christmas Village is up and running as of today, Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Cranbrook History Centre’s Royal Alexandra Hall.

Watch:

READ MORE: Christmas Village just around the corner

Previous story
Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

Just Posted

Bail decision reserved in murder case

A judge has reserved a decision following a bail hearing in Cranbrook… Continue reading

SPCA seeks assistance for two cats

Both Cheeks and Richard need expensive surgery

Weekend wrap-up: ICE frozen out of win column

The Kootenay ICE are still looking to get back into the win… Continue reading

RCMP news: Police investigating hit and run; pedestrian hit downtown

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a hit and run that happened Saturday night,… Continue reading

BREAKING: Fernie Ghostriders announce bid to host 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament

WATCH: The Christmas Village is up and running at the Cranbrook History Centre

The 2018 Black Press Christmas Village is up and running as of… Continue reading

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Kimberlee and Clark Moran of Abbotsford face further delays in visa process

Most Read