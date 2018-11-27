WATCH: The Christmas Village is up and running at the Cranbrook History Centre

The 2018 Black Press Christmas Village is up and running as of today, Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Cranbrook History Centre’s Royal Alexandra Hall.
Watch:
READ MORE: Christmas Village just around the corner
The 2018 Black Press Christmas Village is up and running as of today, Tuesday, Nov. 27 at the Cranbrook History Centre’s Royal Alexandra Hall.
Watch:
READ MORE: Christmas Village just around the corner
A judge has reserved a decision following a bail hearing in Cranbrook… Continue reading
The Kootenay ICE are still looking to get back into the win… Continue reading
Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a hit and run that happened Saturday night,… Continue reading
The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament
The 2018 Black Press Christmas Village is up and running as of… Continue reading
GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open
Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province
Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff
Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions
Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament
The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day
Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018
Kimberlee and Clark Moran of Abbotsford face further delays in visa process
Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces
“Believe in miracles, we are all miracles.”
Someone is going to have a very merry Christmas. One lucky individual…
The six-year-old tabby needs surgery on all four of his canine teeth.
December 24, 1932 - November 23, 2018Rose passed away unexpectedly on Friday,…
Black Press’ Christmas Village starts on Nov. 27 and the Cranbrook History…
Cranbrook Lions Club teams up with regional district to build four accessible outhouses