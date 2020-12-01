Physically distanced photos with Santa

Tamarack Mall in Cranbrook is preparing for Santa’s arrival on December 12. Photos will be available from a distance, similar to what is pictured above with this family from Ontario. (Photo courtesy of Chloe Einboden)

Pictures with Santa will look a little different this year, as Tamarack Centre in Cranbrook prepares to offer a socially distant opportunity for families to meet with the big man.

Santa will be in town for photo-ops from December 12 to 23, 2020. Staff at Santaland will be working with each of the families separately, as they normally do, says Linda Birch, Manager at Tamarack Centre. Photos will be available to just one household per picture.

Birch says that the photographer will guide children into positions that will be six feet away from Santa. Kids will still be able to chat with him about the holidays and what they hope to get for Christmas before getting their picture taken.

“In most cases, the kids will be six feet in front [of Santa] on a bench, with Santa back in his chair,” said Birch. “The photographer will use a lens that will help compress the image a fair bit so they look closer together.”

Masks will be required for any child that is over two years old. As per current public health orders set out by the province, masks are required upon entrance of Tamarack Centre anyway.

Photos will Santa will be on a first come, first serve basis. In other words, there will be no appointments. If there is a line-up, everyone is asked to physically distance themselves while waiting. Birch adds that photos are not required, and families can still visit Santa just to say hello.

Santa’s schedule is as follows:

Saturday, December 12 (Opening Day): 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday through Friday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed on Christmas Eve

Please note that these plans are tentative and subject to change as per public health orders and restrictions. Be sure to follow the Tamarack Centre on Facebook for updates.

