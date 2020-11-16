Cranbrook Santa Claus parade cancelled

The annual Santa Claus parade will not be taking place this year in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy of Donna Nakahara.

The City of Cranbrook and JCI Kootenay have announced that the 2020 Santa Claus Parade originally scheduled for Friday, November 27 has been cancelled.

“It was a very hard decision to make given the great success of last year’s parade, and the fact that we have been organizing this parade for the past seven years,” said Derek Penson, President of JCI Kootenay, in a press release. “We have to respect all the provincial orders in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect that Santa, and his merry troupe of floats will be back downtown for the 2021 parade.”

The City says that despite the parade being cancelled, families can still look forward to the potential of Santa’s annual neighbourhood tour.

“Plans are in the works to safely host and escort Santa on his annual tour of Cranbrook on Christmas Eve,” said the City. “Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services is working closely with Santa and his team at the North Pole to develop a plan to organize Santa’s tour, ensuring his visit is done safely and all the proper physical distancing protocols are met.”

The City adds that they will be confirming the Christmas Eve plans with more details in the coming weeks.

