East Kootenay Community Credit Union wins 2020 Corporate Cycling Challenge

Pictured are employees of the East Kootenay Community Credit Union, who have won the 2020 Corporate Cycling Challenge with GoByBike Cranbrook and GoByBikeBC. The event was hosted by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Cranbrook at the beginning of October. (Submitted file)

The East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC) has won the 2020 Corporate Cycling Challenge for GoByBike week in Cranbrook.

The event was originally scheduled for May of this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event ran from September 28 to October 4 and local businesses were encouraged to form teams to compete for the trophy. The event was held by GoByBike BC and the Sunrise Rotary Club of Cranbrook.

The corporate winners were announced on October 22.

EKC had an average competitor age of 45 years old, and then ten-rider team logged 60 trips for a total of 679 kilometres. That adds up to 20,378 calories burned and 147 kilograms of green house gas savings, Sunrise Rotary explained in a press release.

“GoByBike gave us an excuse to be on our bikes,” said Ken Lo, Team Leader for the EKC. “A lot of our routines have changed since the pandemic [and] this event inspired us to take time each day to explore the area we call home. Mother Nature cooperated and gave us excellent autumn weather for cycling.”

The EKC team is already looking ahead to next year and hoping to continue their winning streak.

“We look forward to next year and we hope to get even more of our staff on bikes,” said Lo.

Lynette Wray, President of Sunrise Rotary Club says they were happy to be able to host this event and encourage people to get out and ride their bikes.

“Our club was excited to be able to bring the GoByBike BC week opportunities to Cranbrook,” said Wray in the press release. “We were saddened when we had to cancel the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo due to the pandemic, and this gave us an opportunity to turn our volunteer energies toward another fun cycling program.”

She thanked all of the cyclists who participated and congratulated both the EKC riders as well as Kootenay Orchards School, who won the elementary school challenge.

“An extra special thank you goes to all the local sponsors and media for supporting GoByBike Week in Cranbrook,” Wray said. “We look forward to next year’s event.”



