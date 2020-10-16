Kootenay Orchards School wins 2020 Bike to School Challenge

This is the second year in a row that the school has won the challenge with GoByBike Cranbrook

Cranbrook’s Kootenay Orchards School has won the 2020 Cycling Challenge, this year being the second year in a row. (Submitted file)

Cranbrook’s Kootenay Orchards School has won the 2020 Cycling Challenge for the second year in a row. This year there were a total of 378 trips between students and staff.

The GoByBike Cranbrook and 2020 Bike to School Challenge were originally scheduled for May, but had to postpone to the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. GoByBike week ended up taking place between September 28 and October 4 this year. The event was coordinated by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Cranbrook.

This year was a little different than last year in that students and staff were asked to tally the total number of bike rides for the entire week, regardless of when and where they rode.

READ MORE: Kootenay Orchards School wins 2019 Bike to School Challenge

Judi Poole, Principal at Kootenay Orchards School says the event was perfect in all senses.

“I want to thank one of our teachers, Anneli Shadeli because she was instrumental in making this happen,” said Poole. “She really supports the health and wellbeing of our students and she motivated everyone, staff and students.”

She says the energy during the week was palpable.

“You could just see it on the kids’ faces. It was awesome. When they would get to school in the morning or head out at the end of the day, they were excited. The weather was perfect as well, we had a great week for it and it made for a great event all around.”

Organizers hope that the elementary cycling challenge can resume in the spring of 2021 so students can again compete for their schools.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.