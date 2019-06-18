Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club gets new fully-functioning kitchen

Tim Matwey from the Boys and Girls Club officially opened their new kitchen, located the Youthwise Eco Centre at 120 7th Ave S and was paid for by GoEasy. GoEasy works with the Boys and Girls Clubs across Canada, and they’ve done over 100 kitchen renovations. Earlier this year Cranbrook’s Boys and Girls Club was selected and Matwey said that he is super thankful for their support.
