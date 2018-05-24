Readers’ poll: Who is going to win the Stanley Cup?

The Washington Capitals are going to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 20 years. The Las Vegas Golden Knights are only nine months old, yet have reached the final. High drama indeed. Who’s going to come out on top?
The Capitals are going to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 20 years. The Las Vegas Golden Knights reached the final in their first year.
The Washington Capitals are going to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 20 years. The Las Vegas Golden Knights are only nine months old, yet have reached the final. High drama indeed. Who’s going to come out on top?
Three Indigenous groups in Southern B.C. Interior will not be involved in upcoming talks.
The week of May 20 - 26: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives
Students at Kootenay Christian Academy decided to take Tuesday, May 22, and… Continue reading
The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of… Continue reading
40 vignettes of Sam Steele Days event will be broadcast during Toronto Blue Jays games
Students at Kootenay Christian Academy decided to take Tuesday, May 22, and… Continue reading
Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Thursday
Peter Warland and Catherine of Aragon both had strong opinions on wildflowers versus domestic flowers
Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack
Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare
Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.
Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement
The Capitals are going to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 20 years. The Las Vegas Golden Knights reached the final in their first year.