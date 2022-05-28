Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.