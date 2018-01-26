Week in review: January 26

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

Power outage – read more

A failed insulator was the culprit behind thursday morning’s outage which hit Cranbrook at around 6:00 a.m. and left around 2,000 customers without power. BC Hydro said that a transformer burned out at the 200 block of 12th ave South, and they had the majority of power restored by 9:00 a.m.

Plan to cover train cars approved – read more

City Council has approved a development plan for a 183 metre timber-framed structure to protect the rare train cars at the Cranbrook History Centre. The 28 historic cars that date back to the 1870s have a value of between $6 and $8 million and currently cost about $25,000 to $40,000 a year for roof repairs. The first phase of construction will begin in the spring and will protect the cards from the elements in years to come.

Province approves mine near Canal Flats – read more

The provincial government has approved the proposed Kootenay West open-pit gypsum mine locked 12 kilometres north of Canal Flats. The site, located on the traditional territories of the Ktunaxa Nation and the Shushwap Indian Band, will cover 135 hectares of land and it is estimated that it will produce 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over a 43 year period. 43 full time jobs will be created over the year and a half it will take to build the mine, which will cost $23 million. Annual operating costs are expected to reach 4.3 million.

Citizen of the year – read more

Cranbrook’s citizen of the year Mike Adams was celebrated by friends, family and community leaders last Friday after being awarded the distinction at the annual ceremony on December 13.

BC SPCA puts out adoption call for three-legged cat – read more

BC SPCA East Kootenay Branch has put out a call for adoption for Bethany, a cat that had a severely injured left leg that required amputation. Anyone interested in adopting the loveable feline can stop by the branch or visit their website.

India Sherret nominated to Olympic team – read more

Cranbrook raised, Kimberley trained ski cross athlete India Sherret has been nominated to the Canadian Olympic team and is headed to PeyongChang South Korea in February. One of eight ski cross athletes nominated to the team, Sherret is just coming off her first podium finish at the FIS cup last week.

Kootenay Ice 7-3 win over Lethbridge – read more

The Kootenay Ice defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes on home ice in a big 7-3 win. They are now just three points behind the Hurricanes for second place in the central division with a record of 21-23-3-0